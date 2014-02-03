NAIROBI Feb 3 Kenyan battery maker Eveready said its full-year pretax profit fell 12 percent on the year to 60.4 million shillings ($698,700), hit by adverse foreign exchange movements.

The group registered an 11 percent growth in shilling revenues compared to a year earlier, but a 35 percent decline in export revenues resulted in 4 percent overall revenue growth, the company said in a statement.

It said exports were also hit by distribution challenges in Tanzania, but did not give details.

($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia and Louise Heavens)