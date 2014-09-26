BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
NAIROBI, Sept 26 Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange launched on Friday a new system for trading corporate and government bonds that will enable the trading of bonds issued in foreign currencies.
The 60-year-old exchange, which listed its own shares earlier this month, plans to use the funds raised from that sale to offer more products including trading of futures.
NSE is used as an entry point into east Africa by foreign investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing economies in the region. Several Kenyan firms are cross-listed on other bourses in the region. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.