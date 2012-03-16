By Kelly Gilblom
| NAIROBI, March 16
NAIROBI, March 16 Kenya has marked out
eight new offshore oil blocks to be opened up for leasing by
exploration firms, senior energy ministry officials said on
Friday.
Exploration interest in Kenya and its neighbours in eastern
Africa has increased after oil deposits were found in Uganda and
natural gas in Tanzania and Mozambique.
At least five oil companies are already jostling for the new
blocks, which the east African nation had initially expected to
list in the Kenya Gazette by the end of February, but delays
arose due to errors while surveying the blocks.
Their listing in the weekly government publication makes it
legal for them to be leased out for exploration.
France's Total, Norway's Statoil,
Brazil's Petrobras, New York-listed Apache
Corporation and UK's Tullow Oil Plc had
expressed interest in the blocks, a government official said.
"The companies specified they wanted deepwater offshore
blocks," Alfred Odawa, a consultant geologist at the energy
ministry, told Reuters.
The blocks will be to the east of existing ones off the
coast of Kenya, and will bring the total number of exploration
blocks in the country to 46.
The blocks will have areas of between 10,000 square km and
15,000 square km and between 2,600 and 4,000 metres deep.
Explorers are already active on other blocks, collecting and
analysing 2D and 3D seismic data and drilling exploratory wells.
"The survey kept making mistakes. We corrected them ... it's
not a small exercise. Now, they are ready," Martin Heya, the
commissioner of petroleum at the energy ministry, told Reuters.
"The blocks have been taken to the printer."
Heya said Total had signed a preliminary agreement for the
rights to one of the blocks.
Earlier this week, British oil firm Afren started
the acquisition of 1,800 km of 2D seismic data in Block 1, in
north-eastern Kenya.
Canadian oil and gas firm Africa Oil Corp is
drilling in block 10BB in the Lokichar Basin.
Kenya itself is yet to strike any oil or gas despite sinking
at least 32 exploratory oils since independence in 1963.