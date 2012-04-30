* Fugro-Geoteam AS hired for exercise * Plan to drill well in 2013 on Block L6 By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 30 Australia-based Pancontinental Oil and Gas and its partner FAR Ltd plan to conduct 3D seismic survey on an offshore Kenyan block starting at the end of May amid growing interest in the nation's oil and gas sector. Pancontinental and FAR said they had hired Oslo-based Fugro-Geoteam AS to conduct the seismic survey on Block L6, to cover 680 square km at a cost of $13.67 million. "The seismic survey is expected to start at the end of May and take approximately five weeks to acquire... FAR will be drilling their first well in mid 2013 on Block L6 " FAR said in a statement on its website. Exploration interest in Kenya has increased recently after oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil and its partner Africa Oil encountered over 20 metres of net oil pay in a well they are drilling in Block 10 BB. FAR holds a 60 percent stake in the block and is its operator, while Pancontinental holds the rest. FAR got its stake after acquiring another explorer, Flow Energy. Kenya's neighbour, Uganda is expected to start small-scale crude oil production later in 2012, and go into a major production phase in 2016. Tanzania has also discovered natural gas and it already uses it to generate electricity and to power industries. Further south, Mozambique has also discovered large deposits of the gas. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Andrew Callus)