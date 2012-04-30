* Fugro-Geoteam AS hired for exercise
* Plan to drill well in 2013 on Block L6
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, April 30 Australia-based Pancontinental
Oil and Gas and its partner FAR Ltd plan to conduct 3D
seismic survey on an offshore Kenyan block starting at the end
of May amid growing interest in the nation's oil and gas sector.
Pancontinental and FAR said they had hired
Oslo-based Fugro-Geoteam AS to conduct the seismic survey on
Block L6, to cover 680 square km at a cost of $13.67 million.
"The seismic survey is expected to start at the end of May
and take approximately five weeks to acquire... FAR will be
drilling their first well in mid 2013 on Block L6 " FAR said in
a statement on its website.
Exploration interest in Kenya has increased recently after
oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil and its partner Africa
Oil encountered over 20 metres of net oil pay in a well
they are drilling in Block 10 BB.
FAR holds a 60 percent stake in the block and is its
operator, while Pancontinental holds the rest. FAR got its stake
after acquiring another explorer, Flow Energy.
Kenya's neighbour, Uganda is expected to start small-scale
crude oil production later in 2012, and go into a major
production phase in 2016.
Tanzania has also discovered natural gas and it already uses
it to generate electricity and to power industries. Further
south, Mozambique has also discovered large deposits of the gas.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Andrew Callus)