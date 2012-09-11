* Needed at least 3 trillion cubic feet for commercial
viability
* No oil or gas found at well's lower depths - Tullow
* Operator Apache plans to drill second well end of 2013
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Sept 11 Kenya's first offshore gas
discovery is encouraging but not large enough for commercial
production, the east African country's energy minister said on
Tuesday.
British exploration firm Tullow Oil and Australia's
Pancontinental Oil & Gas announced on Monday their
licence consortium's operator Apache Corp had found gas
in the shallow target of offshore well Mbawa-1.
However, Tullow dashed hopes that oil might be found at the
lower depths of the well on Tuesday, saying that no oil or gas
had been found there and that the well would now be plugged and
abandoned.
"The total amount of gas found is not sufficient in
isolation to be commercial. We are however, encouraged that a
reservoir containing hydrocarbons has been found," Kenya's
Energy Minster Kiraitu Murungi told a news conference.
U.S. firm Apache, which has a 50 percent stake in the L8
licence block where Mbawa-1 is located, said on Tuesday the well
would have needed to contain at least around 3 trillion cubic
feet (85 billion cubic metres) of natural gas to make it
worthwhile to install the infrastructure needed to produce,
liquefy and distribute it.
Even so, the managing director of Apache Kenya, Tim Gilblom,
said the find would encourage other companies holding licences
in Kenya's other offshore blocks, including Anadarko
and Britain's BG Group.
"The fact that we've proven that there is a hydrocarbon
source below these basins gives them a higher chance of success,
I would believe. So it's got to be good news for them," Gilblom
told reporters.
Apache will spend the next year interpreting the data from
Mbawa to determine if the gas was dry or the result of an oil
formation. It will then drill a second well in the L8 block at
the end of 2013.
"The key to remember is that we've proven that there is
hydrocarbon source below Lamu Basin offshore Kenya and now all
we have to do is further characterise it to figure out where the
best next place to drill is," Gilblom said.
Tullow's exploration director Angus McCoss called the gas
show "an encouraging start".
"Although the deeper targets at this location were
unsuccessful these results will be vital in evaluating the still
significant prospectivity of this block," McCoss said in a
statement.
Tullow's shares fell 2 percent to 1,362 pence on Tuesday
afternoon following the news that the well would be abandoned,
but analysts at Oriel pointed to the wider significance of the
gas find to the exploration campaign.
"Whilst results for the deeper target are disappointing,
this is unlikely to be significant for Tullow with the prospect
worth around 2.1 pence per share (risked)," they said.
Recent discoveries offshore Tanzania and Mozambique have
already given rise to hopes that East Africa will become a major
new supplier of gas to energy-hungry Asia and Tanzania now
estimates it has 28.74 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas
reserves.
Earlier this year Tullow also announced Kenya's first
onshore oil strike.