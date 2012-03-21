NAIROBI, March 21 Canada-based minerals and
metals firm Pacific Wildcat Resources has said it will
drill this year at a new site in Kenya that has shown potential
for rare earth deposits.
The company said tests had established the presence of high
grade deposits of rare earth on Kiruku Hill, just three
kilometers from its current Mrima Hill niobium and rare earth
project site near the port city of Mombasa.
"These results have further confirmed the prospectivity of
Kiruku Hill for rare earth mineralisation," Pacific Wildcat
President Darren Townsend said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Rare earths are vital in manufacturing high-tech electronics
products such as highly specialised miniature nuclear batteries,
laser repeaters, super conductors and miniature magnets.
An acute global shortage of rare earth has triggered a spike
in exploration and prices.
China, which accounts for an estimated 97 percent of global
rare earth supplies, has been tightening trade in the strategic
metals, sparking a jump in prices.
Japan, which accounts for a third of global demand, has been
stung badly, and has been looking to diversify its supply
sources, particularly of heavy rare earths such as dysprosium
used in magnets.
The United States, Europe and Japan last week joined forces
to challenge China's restrictions on exports of rare earth
minerals critical to the manufacture of advanced technology.
Pacific Wildcat said in February it had found larger niobium
and rare earth reserves on Mrima Hill site than earlier
projected.
Niobium is mixed with steel to create a strong alloy used in
the construction of pipes for water and sewage systems and
components used in various types of vehicles.
