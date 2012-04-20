* Neighbours at odds over where boundary sits in Indian
Ocean
* Total, Anadarko have licensed blocks in the region
* East, Horn of Africa hot spots for oil, gas exploration
By Kelly Gilblom
NAIROBI, April 20 A row between Kenya and
Somalia over their maritime border may deter multinational oil
companies from exploring for oil and gas offshore east Africa,
and a Somali official warned that the argument could escalate.
The two coastal nations disagree over the location of their
boundary line in the Indian Ocean. At stake are their legal
claims to sell rights for exploration and collect revenue from
any discovery.
Kenya recently identified eight new offshore exploration
blocks available for licensing, and all but one of them are
located in the contested area.
"The issue between Somalia and Kenya is not a dispute; it is
a territorial argument that came after oil and gas companies
became interested in the region," Abdullahi Haji, Somalia's
minister of foreign affairs, told Reuters in Mogadishu.
"If the argument continues unsolved, it will change into a
dispute that may result at least in souring the deep relation
between our two countries and (cause a) war at last," he said.
East Africa has become a hot spot for oil and gas
exploration, spurred by new finds in waters off countries
including Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique. In the Horn of
Africa, Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland and Somaliland
regions have also licensed exploration blocks.
Kenya announced its first oil discovery in March by British
oil firm Tullow Plc, which was on land.
The row between Kenya and Somalia threatens to upend some
exploration rights that Kenya has granted to oil and gas
companies, which have already started exploring in the area.
French firm Total and Texas-based Anadarko
and the only two companies so far holding licenses from Kenya to
blocks in the disputed area. They have no immediate plans to
drill there. Both companies declined to comment on the border
issue.
UN INTERVENTION?
Martin Heya, Kenya's petroleum commissioner, said he was
confident the United Nations, which could be requested to help
delineate the border, would agree with his country's view, and
he expected companies to continue their exploration activities.
"Do you stop working just because the boundaries have not
been determined? No," he told Reuters.
Consultants involved in border demarcation said the two
countries won't have a legitimate boundary until they sign a
treaty that delimits the border, but that is unlikely to happen
until Somalia has a stable government.
Heya says the maritime border between the two countries
should run horizontally east from the point at which the two
countries touch on land. The practice in east Africa has been
for boundaries to run along the line of latitude, Heya said.
"For the time being, this is where we believe the border
should be," he said, referring to the horizontal east-west
maritime border.
Somali officials say the onshore border continues into the
ocean diagonally southeast and that a horizontal border would be
unfair.
If the Somalia-Kenya border was continuous from land into
the ocean, making it lie diagonally from the northwest to the
southeast, Kenya would be left with a small triangle in the
Indian Ocean over which it could claim mineral rights.
Kenya has had stable diplomatic relations with its war-torn
neighbour, but the east African economic powerhouse sent troops
into Somalia last October in pursuit of al Qaeda-linked al
Shabaab rebels, accusing the militants of cross-border attacks
on its territory.
UNSTABLE SOMALIA
Joshua Brien, a legal adviser with the Commonwealth
Secretariat, who has consulted with Kenya on maritime border
matters, said the two countries won't have a legitimate boundary
until they write and sign a treaty.
The absence of a stable government in Somalia could hinder
this process, he said.
Somalia's government has been battling an insurgency by al
Qaeda-linked rebels for years and barely controls the capital,
even with the help of an African peace-keeping force executing a
U.N. mandate to prop up its Western-backed government. It is
unlikely it would have the ability to wage a war on Kenya.
Brien also said the two countries' border disagreement is
not unique. Throughout the world there are unresolved maritime
boundaries.
"It is not uncommon for maritime boundary issues to become
heated, especially where petroleum exploration and development
is concerned," he said.
"In the case of Somalia, the matter is exacerbated by the
governance and offshore security situation in that country, both
of which are well known."
Kenya is pushing on with oil and gas exploration, but
petroleum commissioner Heya acknowledged the border dispute
could cause problems in the future.
Heya said companies will be unable to drill in their
respective blocks until the boundary is settled, because it will
be unclear where to direct revenue from a resource discovery.
"Where the revenue goes is not apparent," Heya said.