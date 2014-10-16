(Corrects to show Uganda's oil deposits 6.5 billion barrels not
3.5 billion, paragraph 11)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI Oct 16 Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda are in
the final stages of deciding on a consultant to oversee building
a pipeline to pump the region's new oil bonanza to the coast for
export, a senior Kenyan energy ministry officials said on
Thursday.
In June, the three countries invited bids for a consultant
to oversee a feasibility study and initial design for the
construction of a 1,300-km (808-mile) oil pipeline to transport
crude to the Kenyan coast.
"We are in the final stage of negotiating with the
consultant who will do a feasibility study and the front end
engineering design for a crude oil pipeline which should run
from Hoima to coastal region of this country," Joseph Njoroge,
principal secretary at the Ministry Energy and Petroleum told an
east African oil and gas conference.
"Very soon, early next month," Martin Heya, commissioner of
petroleum at the same ministry said of the award timing.
Njoroge said the consultant would be required finish the
study within five months of the award.
In addition to the pipeline, the consultant would be
required to supervise the construction of a fibre optic cable
from Hoima in Uganda through the Lokichar basin in northwest
Kenya to Lamu, and tank terminals in Hoima, Lokichar and Lamu.
The project will also involve the construction of a 9-km
pipeline from the Lamu tank terminal to an offshore mooring
buoys.
Kenya's energy ministry said earlier this year the aim of
having a single consultant for the whole project was to ensure
consistency in the quality of the whole pipeline.
East Africa has become potentially lucrative for
international oil firms after Kenya and Uganda's commercial oil
finds and discoveries of gas off the coast of Tanzania and
Mozambique.
Tullow Oil and Africa Oil, which control
blocks in Kenya, have estimated discoveries in the South
Lokichar basin at 600 million barrels, a level experts say is
enough to make a pipeline viable even without Uganda.
In neighbouring Uganda, the government estimates its crude
reserves at 6.5 billion barrels.
Njoroge put the estimated crude oil recoverable reserves at
about 1 billion barrels from the tertiary Rift Valley Basin, and
about 1 trillion cubic standard feet of natural gas in the Anza
Basin, and about 750 billion cubic feet of gas in the Lamu
Basin, all in Kenya.
(Editing by William Hardy)