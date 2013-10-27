NAIROBI Oct 27 Drilling was suspended for a
second day on Sunday at Tullow Oil's two exploration
blocks in northwest Kenya because of local protests, and a
senior local official called for intervention by the government.
Tullow Oil said late on Saturday it had temporarily
suspended drilling operations on Block 10BB and Block 13T in
northwest Kenya due to security concerns after local residents
held protests demanding more jobs at the sites.
Josphat Nanok, the governor for Turkana County, said that
local lawmakers also had spurred residents in the area to hold
demonstrations over unspecified grievances.
"These protests have now turned more or less violent to a
point where national government has to intervene. It's also been
fuelled by the local members of parliament. The grievances are
not so clear," he told Reuters by phone.
"This is an issue now with the national government. It's
escalated to (a matter of) security, so let national government
deal with it."
Tullow and its partner Africa Oil have struck oil on
both blocks and are in the process of determining its commercial
viability.
The police have increased security patrols in the affected
areas but have made no arrests, Administration Police spokesman
Masoud Mwinyi said.
"I can confirm there was a protest on Saturday by local
people protesting on being denied employment. The local
administration and leaders in the region are in a meeting trying
to resolve the dispute," Mwinyi said.
Tullow officials could not immediately be reached for
comment, but the company has said that about 860 of the 1,400
workers on the drilling sites hail from the area.
On Saturday, Tullow said it would not comment on whether any
of its staff had to be evacuated from the sites, which are
located in a remote part of the east African nation.
In July, London-listed Tullow, which is already producing
oil in Ghana and awaiting government approval to do so in
Uganda, estimated resources in the Lokichar basin in Kenya's
northwest at 300 million barrels of crude oil.
Tullow holds a 50 percent stake and is the operator of both
the 13T and 10BB blocks, with Africa Oil holding the rest.