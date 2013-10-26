By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI Oct 26 Tullow Oil said on
Saturday it had suspended drilling operations on two blocks in
northwest Kenya due to security concerns, after local residents
held protests demanding for more jobs at the sites.
"Tullow confirms that there have been a number of
demonstrations at Tullow operated sites in Northern Kenya today
regarding local concerns around employment," Tullow said in a
statement.
"We have temporarily suspended our operations across Block
10BB and Block 13T in Turkana East and Turkana South
sub-counties. The priority at the moment is to ensure the safety
and security of our staff."
Tullow and Africa Oil have struck oil on both blocks
and are in the process of determining its commercial viability.
In July, London-listed Tullow, which is already producing
oil in Ghana and awaiting government approval to do so in
Uganda, estimated resource volumes in the Lokichar basin in
Kenya's northwest at 300 million barrels of crude oil.
Tullow would not comment on whether any of its staff had to
be evacuated from the drilling sites, located in a remote part
of the east African nation.
Tullow Oil holds a 50 percent stake and is the operator at
both the 13T and 10BB blocks, with Africa Oil holding the rest.
In addition to Kenya, oil discoveries in Uganda and gas
finds offshore Tanzania and Mozambique have drawn explorers to
east Africa, now seen as a potentially major new producing
region.
Kenyan government officials were not immediately available
to comment on the suspension of exploration operations.