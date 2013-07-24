NAIROBI, July 24 Kenyan police discovered a
large quantity of explosives packed in boxes on a bus in the
capital Nairobi that was headed to a town in the coastal region,
a senior officer said on Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the consignment
- of 403 rolls of ammonium nitrate - but Kenya has suffered a
series of grenade and gun attacks since October 2011 when its
troops went into neighbouring Somalia in pursuit of al
Qaeda-linked insurgents it blames for kidnapping security
personnel and Western tourists from its territory.
The sometimes deadly attacks, in Nairobi, on the Indian
Ocean coast and regions bordering Somalia, have rattled
investors and tourists in east Africa's biggest economy.
Patrick Oduma, the officer in charge of police in Nairobi's
central business district, said the bus's driver has been
arrested and was being questioned over the explosives, which
were originally offloaded from a bus that had arrived from
neighbouring Tanzania.
"The parcel of cartons disguised as books were destined to
be transported to Voi," Oduma told Reuters, referring to a town
142 km (92 miles) inland from the port city of Mombasa.
"The explosives, which are rolls of ammonium nitrate, can be
used to bring down buildings," he said.
Oduma declined to speculate on what the explosives might
have been intended for. He said they had been handed to bomb
experts and the Kenya Anti Terrorism Police.
