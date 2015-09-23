NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's Family Bank has secured
regulatory approval to raise up to 10 billion shillings ($95
million) through a multi-currency medium-term note, it said on
Wednesday.
Family, which was ranked 16 out of 45 Kenyan lenders at the
end of last year in terms of assets, said it will use the funds
to boost its core capital and invest in new information
technology systems.
The bond will be issued in tranches over the next five years
with the first one expected at the end of this month or in
October.
The lender appointed Faida Investment Bank and NIC Capital
as lead advisers and placing agents.
Family, which started as a building society before
developing into a commercial bank, said its assets now totalled
75 bln shillings.
($1 = 105.6 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)