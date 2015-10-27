NAIROBI Oct 27 Kenya's Family Bank's medium term corporate bond meant to raise 4 billion shillings ($39.37 million)attracted bids for only half that amount, the bank said on Tuesday, hurt by unfavourable rates it offered.

The bank offered the bond - with a 5.5-year tenor - for sale early this month. The bond has fixed, floating and mixed rate portions.

The bank said in a statement it received bids worth 2.02 billion shillings, or a 50.4 percent subscription rate. It accepted all the bids.

The bank said fixed-rate component of the bond had a coupon of 13.75 percent and was discounted, while the floating rate component of the bond was priced at 250 basis points above the yield of the 182-day Treasury bill, with a bottom rate set at 12.5 percent and a maximum of 17.5 percent.

The mixed rate note has a 14 percent coupon.

Weighted average yields on Kenyan Treasury bills jumped at last week's sale, with that on the benchmark 91-day paper standing at 22.492 percent and the 182-day bill's yield at 22.291 percent.

The privately held lender, which secured approval for a 10 billion shilling multi-currency bond last month, planned to use two thirds of the targeted funds to boost lending, while the rest was meant to fund new branches, new technology and expansion into neighbouring markets in East Africa.

Family, which started as a building society before developing into a commercial bank, now has assets of 75 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)