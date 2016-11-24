NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya's Family Bank said on
Thursday its profit for this year is likely to fall by at least
25 percent due to higher funding costs and expenses associated
with a round of job cuts.
The mid-tier lender, whose shares are traded on the Nairobi
Securities Exchange's Over-The-Counter market, said its pre-tax
profit for the first nine months of this year plunged 46.6
percent to 1.45 billion shillings ($14.24 million), after costs
rose.
The bank is cutting an unspecified number of jobs to contain
costs. Prospects for Kenyan lenders dimmed in August when the
government capped commercial lending rates and set a minimum
deposit rate.
($1 = 101.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)