NAIROBI Oct 4 Kenya-based private equity house
Fanisi Capital will launch a second fund of at least $100
million before the end of next year to invest in new markets
across sub-Saharan Africa, its managing partner said on Friday.
Fanisi's new fund will seek to invest in markets outside of
east Africa, where the first fund is focused, Managing Partner
Ayisi Makatiani said.
"We may look at DRC (the Democratic Republic of Congo),
Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and all the way down to Zimbabwe
and Zambia," he said.
Fanisi's first fund of $50 million, a close-ended ten year
fund, was launched in 2010 and it has been invested in a
high-end private school in the Kenyan capital, a Kenyan chain of
retail pharmacy stores, a wholesale pharmacy business and a
maize milling firm in Rwanda.
The size of the new fund: "will be driven mostly by the fact
that the companies in which we have invested in are continuing
to grow," Makatiani said.
Annual growth is expected to exceed 5 percent in Kenya,
Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda this year, the countries in which
the first fund is invested, he added.
"Property values in east Africa are getting bigger. The
skills set of the team has also improved and so we will be very
much naturally fitting into a growth cycle," he said.
Returns from investments in Kenyan property over the decade
ended 2011 far outperformed those from other assets like stocks,
an independent study showed in 2011. The World Bank published
data that year showing annual demand for housing at 250,000
units against a supply of 50,000.
There are 42 foreign and local private equity and venture
capital firms investing in east Africa, up from less than 10 a
decade ago, Makatiani said.
Among them are Actic, Aureos, Catalyst and Helios.
Fanisi's first fund was backed by the International Finance
Corporation, Norfund, Proparco, Finfund, Soros economic
development fund and Ludin of Canada.
Fanisi has been investing $2-3 million in firms in
agri-business, healthcare, energy, education and retail. It's
targeting to invest in a mobile-phone based money transfer
business in Uganda, a logistics business in Kenya and an animal
feeds producer in Tanzania, Makatiani said.
