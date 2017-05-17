IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a
five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James
Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a
straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into
the unploughed ground.
The “low-till” farming system – in which land is no longer
ploughed and seeds are slotted into largely undisturbed soil –
is gaining fans in drought-hit Kenya because it helps preserve
moisture in the soil.
But Mwenda likes it for another reason: it has given him a
job.
The 31-year-old is one of more than 1,500 people trained in
Kenya to handle the special equipment needed to prepare land and
plant crops under the new “low-till” system.
Now he makes money hiring out his services to other farmers
in Imenti Central, a sub-county of Meru County, who may not have
the funds to buy the specialised equipment themselves.
“This is a new farming technique that has shown very
positive results for the past two seasons, and many small-scale
farmers in this area are now getting hooked to it,” said Mwenda,
from Kimate village.
“Low-till” or “zero-till” farming is nothing particularly
new. It has been increasingly popular around the world since
after World War II – and similar no-plough systems were the
basis for much ancient agriculture, before the modern plough was
invented.
But the system – part of a suite of farming techniques known
as “conservation agriculture” – is now gaining popularity in
Kenya among small-scale farmers trying to beat worsening
drought.
Introduced to farmers in dry areas in 2015 by the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Organization (FAO), it is increasingly popular
both for its ability to protect harvests and for the job
possibilities it offers young farmers able to use the
specialised equipment needed.
NEW JOBS
In Imenti Central, a total of 44 young men and women have
been trained on how to handle the zero-till farming equipment,
said Patrick Ng’ang’a, a former trainer now working as a desk
officer in charge of conservation agriculture for Meru County.
Mwenda, one of those trained, said income from his low-till
planting business now has surpassed his income from farming his
own land.
“This has become my main source of income,” said Mwenda, who
now can operate all the hand-held and ox-driven equipment, from
rippers and jab planters to oxen-driven planters and shallow
weeders.
So far, much of the low-till equipment used in the area has
been purchased by the FAO and is made available free of charge
at government offices to groups of farmers trained to use it.
But some farmers who have started low-till planting services
also are beginning to buy locally fabricated equipment.
“The idea that farmers are willing to purchase some of this
equipment on their own is an indication that they are willing to
move forward with the zero- or low-till farming techniques,”
said Mercy Mulevu, the FAO’s county programme officer in Meru
County.
According to Ng’ang’a, the government has set a standard fee
for every activity conducted using the specialised equipment.
“We had to intervene because, given that only a few people
understand how to handle the equipment, they were likely going
to take advantage and overcharge their clients,” he said.
Hiring someone to do traditional ploughing of an acre of
land in Meru costs about 1,200 Kenyan shillings ($12), farmers
say. But slitting lines using a ripper costs as low as $6 per
acre because it consumes less energy, those doing the work say.
MORE DROUGHT, MORE GRAIN
Farmers who adopted the new farming techniques in recent
years have been able to boost their harvests, which has
attracted more farmers and created more jobs providing services
to them, Ng’ang’a said.
In many dry areas of Kenya, crops planted last season failed
as drought swept across much of East Africa. But Margaret
Gacheke, one farmer who hires Mwenda’s low-till services, said
she harvested 15 90-kilo bags of maize per acre from her land in
February – higher than the usual 13 bags she gets from the land
when rainfall is normal.
“This was far beyond average because my immediate neighbor
who used the normal conventional farming method did not harvest
anything, despite of having used fertilisers and certified
seed,” Gacheke said.
Using conservation agriculture techniques such as low-till
farming over time helps improve harvests as the amount of
water-holding organic matter in the soil increases, studies have
shown.
“The main reason for introducing this technique was to
enable communities, particularly in dry-land areas, to build
resilience to climate stresses, increase food productivity and
engage in agribusiness for income generation,” Mulevu said.
In Tharaka West, a Meru sub-county, members of Maweni Farmer
Field School have grown sorghum for the past two seasons using
low-till farming techniques.
With consistent harvests, they were able to secure a
contract to supply their crop to the Kenya Breweries Company,
which uses the grain to make alcohol, said Stephen Simba Njagi,
a member of the field school.
Low-till farming works best alongside other smart farming
techniques, such as rotating crops, adopting drought-tolerant
varieties and using certified seed, said Cyprian Mariene, who
trains farmers in the techniques in Imenti Central.
According to FAO, over 10,000 small-scale farmers in Kenya’s
eight semi-arid counties are already practicing low-till
farming. Mariene said many farmers are adopting the techniques
after seeing them used by neighbours and relatives.
The techniques also have been promoted on popular television
shows such as Shamba Shape-Up on Kenya’s Citizen TV – a
practical documentary programme that teaches viewers about good
agricultural practices.
