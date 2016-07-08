MANDERA, Kenya, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As a
boy, Abdirahman Hillole Musa would spend long hours roaming the
scrubland of Kenya's northeast with his father's cows and goats,
often venturing into neighbouring Ethiopia and Somalia in search
of fodder for the animals.
At the best of times, grazing land is in short supply in
this arid corner of Kenya dotted with thorny bushes, but in
times of drought it is even scarcer - with devastating
consequences for pastoralists.
"In those days, we could lose a lot of livestock since some
died on the way due to the long distance and lack of pasture,"
Musa recalled.
Last month, the 50-year-old was among a group of men
arranged on the verandah of the area chief's office, away from
the burning glare of the sun.
Engrossed in discussion, they discussed not lack of pasture
for their livestock, but a more pressing matter: lack of storage
for the hay they'd baled.
More than a decade ago, Musa, now 50, and other farmers in
Bula Haji, in Mandera County, attended a government training
course on crop irrigation where they learned how to plant,
harvest, dry, bale and store hay.
They now plant grass to feed their animals during long dry
seasons and during droughts, which are more frequent and harsher
due to climate change. Some now make a living selling their
surplus hay to the government and other farmers.
Good hay harvests have left them with an unusual problem:
lack of storage.
Since learning about irrigation techniques, Musa, a tall,
turban-clad man, has grown Sudan and Columbus grass and has
never run out of hay for his eight cows and 40 goats.
"I plant maize, beans and vegetables which I sell but I
store the grass to feed my livestock. They fatten and when I
sell them they fetch a better price," he said.
LEARNING NEW TECHNIQUES
Up to 1,500 farmers living along the River Daua are using
irrigation to produce hay, according to the National Drought
Management Authority (NDMA), a state body set up in 2011 to
coordinate drought management in arid areas.
"There has been huge adoption by farmers in the recent past
and right now there isn't a single parcel that is not under
cultivation along the river," Hussein Mohamed, the authority's
county drought coordinator, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Every three months, the NDMA provides training on different
farming methods on a government farm in Mandera. Guidance on
crop irrigation is considered a priority subject, especially for
farmers living along the River Daua. At least 100 farmers are
trained at a time.
"This is an arid area and our people are generally
pastoralists, so crop irrigation is new to them. They are taught
to plant grass and make hay so that they can have enough feed
for their livestock in drought," said Mohamoud Adan, who manages
the government farm.
The drought management authority provides five kilos of
seeds to first-time grass farmers in order to motivate them.
When there is a drought, the farmers also receive fuel.
Some farmers like Abdi Mohamed Haji, 60 are already buying
their own fuel and extra seeds. "I get five kilos from the NDMA
and I buy five more so that I can plant on one acre," Haji said.
He has 400 bales of Sudan grass from his March harvest in a
communal storage facility in Bula Haji.
Unlike Musa, Haji, who has seven camel and 50 goats, sells
most of his hay.
"I do not need a lot of hay because I have camels and goats.
I am looking to sell at between 350 shillings ($3.50) and 500
shillings ($4.95) a bale," he said.
The River Daua usually dries up between December and
February. Recognising that it is during this dry season that
stored hay is most needed, the drought authority buys hay from
farmers at between 450 shillings and 500 shillings a bale to
distribute to farmers in other parts of Mandera.
NDMA's Mohamed hopes that, in the long run, the agency will
not have to distribute hay free of charge to those in need of
it. With more funds he said, the authority would like to build
dams across Mandera County, to help farmers practise irrigation
in the hinterland too.
When the dry season ended earlier this year, Haji and Musa
planted their Sudan grass and harvested it six weeks later.
After the March harvest, the river burst its banks and flooded
many farms.
But this time the father of 11 is optimistic he can recover
and make ends meet by selling hay, not his animals.
"I do not have to sell my camels to pay school fees for my
children. I make enough from selling hay," Haji said.
($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Katie Nguyen and Laurie Goering. Please credit the
Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org
to see more stories)