NAIROBI Nov 16 A film to be directed by actor
Angelina Jolie about the life of Kenyan conservationist Richard
Leakey will be shot in Kenya, Leakey told reporters on Monday,
giving what Nairobi hopes will be a boost to a struggling safari
and tourism industry.
Kenya has been encouraging the film about Leakey, celebrated
for campaigns to save wildlife from poachers, in the hope of
bringing back tourists who have shunned the country after
attacks blamed on al Shabaab militants from neighbouring
Somalia.
The film could put Kenya back on film-makers' radar and help
recover business that has been lost to South Africa, just as the
Academy Award winning film "Out of Africa" did for the country
three decades ago, when its portrayal of author Karen Blixen's
life in colonial Kenya drew tourists in droves.
"We will make the film and it will be made in Kenya - for
sure," 70-year-old Leakey told a news conference.
The film project has struggled to secure financing and agree
on a script, while South Africa has pushed to be the location
for filming, Leakey and others involved in the project have
previously said.
Leakey said he discussed the project with Jolie a week ago
and was confident a new script, cutting out some of the violence
in the previous version, would be ready in a few months.
Preparation for filming could start in early 2016, Leakey said.
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, Jolie's husband, had previously
been linked to the main role but Leakey said that would depend
on whether Pitt liked the new script.
Leakey, who will step down from his post as chairman of the
Kenya Wildlife Service at the end of the year, also said
progress was being made in the fight against poachers - 83
elephants were killed by poachers in Kenya in 2015, down from
302 in 2013.
(Editing by Angus Berwick and Ralph Boulton)