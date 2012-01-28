NAIROBI Jan 28 Kenya's acting Finance
Minister Robinson Githae has said he plans to tackle high
lending rates, a volatile local currency and a rising import
bill, the Daily Nation reported on Saturday.
Githae, a lawyer and minister for metropolitan development,
was named to the finance portfolio after Uhuru Kenyatta quit the
post on Thursday to face charges over the deadly post-election
violence at the war crimes court in The Hague.
Githae's statements and policies will be watched closely
because east Africa's largest economy is battling double-digit
inflation, a weak currency, slowing growth and a deteriorating
balance of payments position.
Githae said his first task will be to address a clamour from
legislators for a law to cap interest rates.
An aggressive tightening cycle since October last year to
stabilise the exchange rate and fight inflation, now at 18.9
percent, has given rise to concerns about what will happen to
the quality of credit.
Kenya's benchmark interest rate is at 18 percent.
"We have to sit down and reach an agreeable and amicable
solution. The aim is to help the borrowers, not to kill the
banks," reported Kenya's leading newspaper.
Parliament will debate a motion to set the minimum deposit
rate at 70 percent of the central bank rate and cap lending
rates at no more than 400 basis points above the rate.
The International Monetary Fund opposes the proposed cap.
Githae told Reuters on Friday he would formally address the
media on Monday about his new role.
Githae also said he would focus on reducing the import bill
to help ease pressure on the shilling.
"We must reduce the import bill. Why, for example, should we
import eggs, oranges, sausages, maize, rice, sugar and wheat?...
In my view, the only thing we should be importing is oil," said
the newspaper in remarks attributed to Githae.
The volatile shilling hit a record low of 107 hit on Oct.
11, but has since recovered, helped by the central bank's
tightening stance following remarks by Kenyatta at the time that
he would act decisively to stem the currency's volatility.
Kenyatta quit the finance docket after being indicted by the
International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity
during violence that followed the disputed election of 2007,
where he is accused of directing violence.
