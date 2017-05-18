NAIROBI, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Raging
floods, which have killed 26 people and forced almost 25,000
from their homes in Kenya this month, will exacerbate hunger and
poverty among herders who have already lost livestock to the
worst drought in five years, charities warned.
Flood waters have swept away almost 9,000 cattle in northern
and coastal Kenya, areas dominated by pastoralists who were hard
hit by drought last year and in 2017, according to Kenya Red
Cross Society spokesman Venant Ndigila.
Refugees in north-eastern Kenya's Dadaab camp have been up
to their knees in floodwaters which have swept away thousands of
homes and food supplies, the United Nations refugee agency said
on its website, with the rains set to continue until late May.
"Fewer animals means less income, less food and increased
poverty," Piers Simpkin, a livestock expert with the United
Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"If you lose 50 percent of your sheep and goat flock it
takes at least 3 years to recover. If 50 percent of the cattle
are lost, it can take 10 years to recover."
The flooding came after some livestock herding communities
lost their entire herds to a prolonged drought, which the Kenyan
government declared a national disaster in February.
Eastern and southern Africa were hard hit in 2016 by drought
exacerbated by El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures
in the Pacific Ocean - that wilted crops, slowed economic growth
and drove food prices higher.
The torrential seasonal rains have caused landslides and
floods in coastal and western Kenya, as well as flooding in
Somalia, according to the United Nations Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The United Nations estimated almost three million of Kenya's
46 million people now need humanitarian aid, along with almost
eight million people in Ethiopia and seven million in Somalia.
