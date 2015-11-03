THARAKA NITHI, Kenya, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
G roups of reformed youths who once sold drugs and stole from
their neighbours are helping protect trees in rural central
Kenya from illegal loggers.
The young adults, whose previous activities were a source of
community tension, now report suspicious logging to village
authorities. They are also contributing to an effort to boost
Kenya's forest cover from 7 percent to 10 percent by 2030.
It has been illegal to cut down trees in Kenya's forests
since 1999, but a new constitution in 2010 extended the ban to
rural farms unless the feller has an official permit.
Murithi Ntaru, a member of the Muiru Youth Reform Group from
the parched village of Weru in the lowlands of Tharaka Nithi
County, finds his new calling more fulfilling than his former
life dealing drugs.
"This is better than when I would hide from the authorities
for days as a drug peddler," said Ntaru, 34, who has a friend in
prison for narcotics-related offences.
"I now use the skills I learned when I was doing bad things
to outsmart the timber cartels."
He and other young people resorted to crime to support
themselves after the ban on cutting down public forests put a
stop to the lucrative local trade of transporting logs for sale,
which many had quit school to do.
Now their knowledge of the timber trade is being put to good
use.
Group members select a specific ringtone on their cell
phones to notify each other when they are alerted to
tree-felling activities.
"The community tells us when a timber broker is seen in the
village or when a neighbour is planning to meet the broker. When
we report, the chief sends scouts to monitor the suspects'
movements," said Ntaru. "I feel safe because all I have to do is
send a text message to the chief."
In exchange for information about illegal logging, the group
is given the opportunity to sell seedlings in new reforestation
areas.
For the past three years, the Muiru youth have run a tree
nursery on the banks of the River Naka at the behest of the
county government, which identified an opportunity to protect
forests and channel young people's energy away from delinquency.
The Muiru group is one of a growing number of youth-led
projects that cultivate seedlings for reforestation drives in
the area.
CONMEN
On a good day, Ntaru's group can supply seedlings worth up
to 20,000 Kenyan shillings (around $200), sharing the profit
among its 10 members.
Their vigilance pleases Doreen Cianjoka, a widow in Weru who
lost all the trees on her farm to conmen.
Well-dressed strangers came to her home and convinced her
they could find a ready market for her wood, she said.
After a few days, the brokers came back with a team wielding
chainsaws who cut down the trees and split them for timber, but
she never received any payment.
"The last I saw of them was as they said goodbye from the
lorry that came to carry away my trees," she recalled. "I am
hoping our young men and the chief will help me track these bad
people one day."
Whether or not her hopes are met, other residents are
unhappy about the stepped-up enforcement of logging bans, which
they blame for a shortage of timber.
BAD FOR LOCAL BUSINESS
At the Jasho furniture shop in Chuka, a town in Tharaka
Nithi County, owner Justin Wanyanya is engaged in a heated
argument with one of his employees. Wanyanya, like other timber
artisans and retailers, has had to lay off some of his staff.
"I cannot pay them because business is very bad due to
timber shortages," he said.
The young people's vigilance may be one factor pushing him
out of business. But it is not the only reason.
Property development is booming in towns like Chuka, and
despite the controls on tree-felling, truckloads of timber are
often spotted heading to northern Kenya.
Mugambi Ngece, a programme officer with the Centre for
Research in Environment Kenya, noted high timber demand in
up-and-coming towns like Isiolo and others springing up along
the planned Lamu Port Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport
corridor, a major infrastructure project.
This has led to competition for timber supplies with local
enterprises like Wanyanya's. But Ngece said the environment is
benefiting.
The new constitution encourages public participation in
management and conservation of the environment.
Village chief Kinyua Karagwa said the Muiru youth group's
activities are "making our trees stay longer".
In the 54 years he has lived in Weru, Karagwa has seen the
ecosystem of nearby Mount Kenya severely damaged, particularly
following widespread logging in the 1980s.
This led the government to ban people from entering forests
without permission from the local forestry office in the late
1990s.
Timber barons who had accumulated huge revenues from the
trade found alternatives in rural farms like Cianjoka's, until
tighter controls on tree felling were enacted in 2010.
Stephen Gitonga, who used to make a living as a chainsaw
operator, said his new job driving a motorbike taxi does not
provide him with as much income.
"The law is not fair, because big timber businesses are
still benefiting when they supply materials for building," he
said.
