NAIROBI Feb 13 Kenya's energy regulator cut the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene on Tuesday for the third consecutive month, citing an improvement in the exchange rate over the previous month.

The new prices, which come into effect on Feb. 15, have a significant impact on the year-on-year rate of inflation in east Africa's biggest economy which slowed for the second month in a row in January to 18.3 percent.

Kenya's economy is highly dependent on diesel for transport, power production and agriculture while kerosene is used in the homes of many of the country's population. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)