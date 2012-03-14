NAIROBI, March 14 Kenya's energy regulator raised petrol and kerosene prices for the first time since November on Wednesday, citing an upward trend in the price of crude and refined petroleum products globally.

Fuel prices have a significant impact on the year-on-year rate of inflation in east Africa's biggest economy. The new prices come into effect on March 15.

However, the regulator trimmed the cost of diesel for the fourth month in a row. Kenya's economy is highly dependent on diesel for transport, power production and agriculture while kerosene is used in many homes. (Editing by Richard Lough)