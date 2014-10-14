NAIROBI Oct 14 Kenya's energy regulator said on
Tuesday it was cutting the retail prices of diesel, petrol and
kerosene to reflect lower import costs, in a move likely to ease
inflationary pressures.
Fuel prices have a big effect on inflation in the east
African nation, which relies heavily on diesel for transport,
power generation and agriculture, while kerosene is used in many
households for cooking and lighting.
The Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail
price on a litre of diesel by 1.69 shillings to 100.67
shillings (1.1292 US dollar) in the capital Nairobi and that of
kerosene by 0.75 shillings per litre to 80.88 shillings.
The price of petrol fell by 0.75 shillings per litre to
110.89 shillings.
The regulator said the cost of importing crude fell in
September compared with the previous month.
The government started a monthly review of retail fuel
prices in 2010 after they shot up, driving up the cost of
living.
Price inflation in Kenya fell to 6.60 percent in the year to
September from 8.36 percent in the previous month.
The price adjustments take effect on Oct. 15 and will stay
in place for one month.
(1 US dollar = 89.1500 Kenyan shilling)
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic)