NAIROBI, June 21 Kenya's president signed a law
on Wednesday that raises the tax rate on gambling but sets it at
a lower rate than had originally been proposed.
The law will impose a tax of 35 percent of gross profits on
all gambling. Until now, lotteries were taxed at 5 percent,
betting firms - bookmakers - at 7.5 percent, casino gambling at
12 percent and competitions like raffles at 15 percent.
Secretary for the National Treasury Henry Rotich had
originally proposed raising the tax rate to 50 percent, saying
the rapid growth of on-line gambling hurt the young and
vulnerable, and the proceeds from the tax would fund sports,
culture and the arts.
Gambling in Kenya generally takes place on-line. Mobile-
phone-based financial services like M-Pesa by Safaricom
allow users to place bets, pay off losses and get
winnings on their phone without needing a bank account.
Industry executives say about 7 million out of 45 million
Kenyans have registered for betting services. No figures are
publicly available on the industry's profits.
