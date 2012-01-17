NAIROBI Jan 17 Africa-focused gold
producer Goldplat has poured the first bar of gold from
its Kilimapesa mine in Kenya, marking the beginning of
production in the east African country's first gold project, the
company said on Tuesday.
London-listed Goldplat said this followed the commissioning
of the Elution plant, which enables Kilimapesa to smelt and
produce bullion on site.
"Kilimapesa's first gold pour marks a significant milestone
for both the company and Kenya as we continue to develop the
country's first gold project ... into a profitable mining
operation," Goldplat Chief Executive Officer Demetri Manolis
said in a statement.
Goldplat targets an expansion of its resource base towards
the 500,000 ounce mark and an increase in gold production
towards 10,000 ounces per year, Manolis said.
The initial smelt produced 399 ounces. The company did not
provide a current estimate of current reserves of the mine.
The first bar was sold to Rand Refinery Limited in South
Africa.
Goldplat has assets in Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and
Burkina Faso. Last fiscal year, the company reported total
production of 28,185 ounces of gold in its annual report.