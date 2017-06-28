NAIROBI, June 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya is the
first African country to start using a generic version of the
latest AIDS drug that can improve and prolong the lives of tens
of thousands of people who suffer severe side effects and
resistance to other treatments.
A generic of Dolutegravir (DTG), first approved in the
United States in 2013, is being given to 20,000 patients in
Kenya before being rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda later this
year, with the backing of the health agency UNITAID.
DTG is the drug of choice for people with HIV in high-income
countries who have never taken antiretroviral therapy before and
for those who have developed resistance to other treatment.
"I had constant nightmares and no appetite," said Nairobi
resident Doughtiest Ogutu, who started taking the drug this year
because of her resistance to other treatments.
"My appetite has come back... My body is working well with
it."
Ogutu, who has been living with HIV for 15 years, said her
viral load - the amount of HIV in her blood - has fallen tenfold
from 450,000 to 40,000 since she started on DTG.
Sub-Saharan Africa has been at the epicenter of the HIV
epidemic for decades and home to nearly three quarters of all
people with HIV/AIDS.
UNAIDS aims for 90 percent of people diagnosed with HIV to
receive antiretroviral treatment by 2020.
The brand name version of DTG is Tivicay, produced by ViiV
Healthcare, which is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline.
About 15 percent of HIV patients are resistant, which means
the medicines do not work on them, said Sylvia Ojoo, Kenya
country director for the University of Maryland School of
Medicine, who is monitoring the introduction of DTG.
UNITAID works to bring medicines to market quickly and to
reduce manufacturing costs by allowing generic companies to
access patents for a small royalty and produce them cheaply for
the developing world.
Kenya, with one of the world's largest HIV positive
populations, has made great strides in addressing HIV in its
public medical facilities.
"The health systems we have in place allow for rapid
deployment," said Ojoo. "It makes it relatively easy to
introduce new interventions."
About 1.5 million Kenyans are HIV positive, with more than
two-thirds on treatment, said Martin Sirengo, head of Kenya's
National AIDS and STI Control Program.
The number of new infections in Kenya has almost halved over
the last decade to 80,000 a year, he said, thanks to increased
testing, treatment and awareness.
