2011, Aden Boru, a Borana pastoralist in northeast Kenya, lost
12 of his 60 cows to drought. Herders in other parts of the
province were unluckier still, and lost their entire herd.
"It feels terrible when even a single cow dies but to lose
all your animals means you are nothing," said Boru.
Arid Isiolo County is battling increasingly frequent and
longer droughts, which can wipe out communities' entire herds.
That poses serious challenges for a region where pastoralism is
the main source of income.
But loss of livestock among the Borana - who own land
communally - is now being reduced, thanks to the reintroduction
of a centuries old but abandoned traditional grazing management
system, said Ibrahim Jarso, who works in Kinna - Boru's home
village - for the Adaptation Consortium, an initiative funded by
the U.K. Department for International Development that aims to
support climate change adaptation in Kenya.
Before Kenya's independence in 1963, the Borana organised
their grazing land in "Dedha" units, managed by a council of
elders that worked to maintain social and political order in the
group, and to resolve resource disputes among herders.
When told by herders that a pasture at a given grazing area
was depleting, for example, the Dedha council would summon
fellow elders to decide whether to move animals to the next
grazing area, and what water sources the livestock should drink
from.
This system ensured that the community had enough pasture
and water to withstand droughts, Jarso said.
When the country became independent in 1963, however, the
Kenyan government refused to acknowledge the Dedha councils, and
instead used police to manage resource disputes, he added.
With the authority of the councils waning, Boru and fellow
farmers were free to take their livestock wherever they pleased.
The result was often pastures and water depleted before the end
of the dry season, he said.
By about 1970, the Dedha system had largely disappeared,
Jarso estimated.
A REVIVAL
But in 2011, after a series of consultations enabled by the
Adaptation Consortium aimed at building resilience to climate
shocks, members of the Borana group decided to reintroduce
Dedhas to manage grazing areas and water points.
At first, not all Kinna residents welcomed the return of the
Dedha and its rules, Jarso said. But their skepticism dissipated
as they saw the system's benefits, he said.
"Cases of non-compliance by Kinna locals with the Dedha are
isolated," he said. "If you don't comply with community
decisions you may not get protection for your livestock."
Since the Dedhas were reinstated, pastoralists in Kinna have
not reported any livestock losses due to drought, Jarso said.
The Kinna Dedha council has divided its grazing fields into
three areas - one for the wet season (March-May), one for the
dry season (May-October), and one to tap in periods of heavy
drought (if there is a lack of rainfall for two consecutive wet
seasons).
In 2014, the Dedha council, with support from the Adaptation
Consortium, even installed a water storage dam as a backup in
case all other water options are exhausted - though Kinna
residents have not yet had to use it.
The Dedha system, however, has not brought an end to all of
the pastoralist community's worries. Among the biggest is the
encroachment by other pastoralist communities from outside
Isiolo County onto their carefully protected land.
TROUBLE WITH OUTSIDERS
According to Jadhan Waqo, a 78-year-old community leader,
"herdsmen from [the counties of] Wajir, Mandera and Garissa come
all the way to our land and graze their livestock without even
asking us."
He recently received a phone call from a Kinna resident
informing him of Somali herdsmen crossing into Kinna from Wajir
County with hundreds of camels.
"The pasture they use is what we have set aside for our
livestock to feed on when the drought comes," Waqo complained.
"Yet when we report the matter to the District Officer we are
told this is a free country and they are free to graze here."
Resource conflicts between communities in Kenya's Eastern
and North Eastern provinces are common. Isiolo County, however,
is in the process of passing legislation that will officially
recognise the authority of Dedha councils, after lobbying from
the councils and non-governmental organisations that support
them.
"Once the legislation passes we hope that we'll legally be
able to protect our pastures from encroaching communities," Waqo
said.
