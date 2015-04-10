NAIROBI, April 10 Kenyan property developer Home
Afrika Ltd said on Friday its 2014 profit would be at
least 25 percent lower than the previous year, hurt by a delay
in developing its infrastructure projects during the year.
The firm however said it expected improved performance in
the second half of this year, buoyed by revenues from new roads
and development of its flagship commercial and residential real
estate project in Kiambu County, near Nairobi.
Home Afrika, which is listed on the Nairobi bourse's segment
for small firms, posted a 73 percent drop in its 2014 first half
pretax profit, while its 2013 pre-tax profit fell 22 percent.
($1 = 92.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)