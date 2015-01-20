NAIROBI Jan 20 Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance set the price of its 3.5 billion shillings ($38.29 million) rights issue at 30 shilling each, it said on Tuesday.

The offer price represents a 28.9 percent discount on the weighted average closing market price of its shares for the six months to the end of last October, it said.

Funds raised from the one for every two shares held issue will be used to help the company increase lending.

Housing Finance turned to the cash call after high interest rates forced it to abandon plans for a corporate bond issue last year.

The offer will open on Feb. 19 and run till March 13, said Housing Finance, the only listed dedicated mortgage firm in the east African nation.

Kenya needs 210,000 new housing units a year, well above the 50,000 houses actually built, according to a study by the country's central bank and the World Bank. Several banks have been seeking funds to expand lending to mortgage seekers. ($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)