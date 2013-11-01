NAIROBI Nov 1 Kenyan mortgage financier Housing
Finance has secured approval to issue a 20 billion
shillings ($234.33 million) corporate bond, the market
regulator said on Friday.
The east African nation faces a huge annual housing deficit,
with some independent studies putting the demand at 160,000
units per year, against a supply of 30,000 units.
The regulator Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said in a
statement that the bond will be classified as a medium-term
note.
Executives of Housing Finance, which has recently moved into
developing houses as well, were not immediately available for a
comment.
($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)