NAIROBI, Oct 29 Kenyan mortgage lender Housing
Finance reported a 3 percent drop in pretax profit for
the first nine months of the year, hurt by a rise in bad loans.
Frank Ireri, Housing Finance's managing director, said the
high cost of funding led to an increase in interest rates for
borrowers in the market, pushing gross non-performing loans up
26 percent to 1.97 billion Kenyan shillings ($23.12 million).
"The period was quite difficult for our customers who were
exposed to the rising cost of credit," Ireri said.
Pretax profits for the second-largest mortgage lender in
Kenya dipped to 564 million shillings ($6.6 million) from 582
million shillings in the same period last year. The mortgage
book grew by 26 percent to 28.8 billion shillings.
Commercial lending rates leapt to about 25 percent late last
year, from 15 percent, after the central bank raised its policy
rate by more than 11 percentage points to 18 percent to fight
inflation and a slump in the currency.
The regulator has since July eased its key rate by 500 basis
points to 13 percent, after holding the rate at 18 percent for
seven months.
The mortgage lender raised 5.2 billion shillings earlier
this month from the sale of a second tranche of a seven-year
bond to fund expansion.
($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)