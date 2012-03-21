(Removes reference to day of the week in lead)
NAIROBI, March 21 An expected easing in Kenyan
interest rates from the second half of 2012 could give relief to
house buyers struggling with last year's sharp jump in rates,
the CEO of specialist mortgage lender Housing Finance
said.
Commercial lending rates leapt to about 25 percent late last
year, from 15 percent, after the central bank raised its policy
rate by more than 11 percentage points to fight inflation and a
slump in the currency.
"With the high interest rates, demand is still there but
affordability becomes an issue. We have seen people slowing
down, holding onto offer letters," Frank Ireri said late on
Tuesday.
"It is quite serious. If somebody had been offered a rate of
15 percent and now they are told it is at 23 or 25 percent, that
is an issue."
Kenya's central bank kept its interest rate on hold at 18
percent earlier this month, citing potential risks to the
economy such as inflationary pressures, which have yet to
respond dramatically to monetary tightening.
Speaking to Reuters at the launch of the firm's current
account product, Ireri said he expected lending rates to start
falling at the start of the third quarter.
Analysts expect the central bank to start monetary easing
soon to take some pressure off east Africa's largest economy.
Housing Finance expects to post growth in profit this year
despite the slowdown, thanks to its diversified sources of
funds, including a medium-term corporate bond that shields it
from sharp jumps in costs of funding.
The company is Kenya's sole specialist mortgage lender,
commanding 31 percent of the total 17,000 mortgage accounts,
with the rest being shared out among various commercial banks.
The east African nation of 40 million people has a massive
housing deficit with annual demand at 250,000 units per year
against a supply of 60,000 units.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Keiron
Henderson)