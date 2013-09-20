By Thomas Escritt
| THE HAGUE, Sept 20
THE HAGUE, Sept 20 After the collapse of half a
dozen cases over atrocities, International Criminal Court
prosecutors are seeking to hire forensic experts to reduce their
reliance on witness testimony.
Although not the only factor in the court's failure to
secure more than one conviction in a decade, the disappearance
of witnesses, doubts over their accounts and withdrawals of
their statements have undermined prosecutions over suspected
crimes against humanity in Kenya, Sudan, Congo and elsewhere.
That has stymied a court designed to dispense international
justice and discourage war crimes. This week, the ICC began
hearing testimony in a trial over Kenya's 2008 bloodshed.
Court officials said they had asked donors for a 10 percent
increase in next year's budget from the 115 million euros ($155
million) in 2013. Much of the additional money would pay for
expert investigators.
Some past cases relied too much on witness testimony and had
gone to trial with too little evidence, said Phakiso Mochochoko,
a senior official in the court's Office of the Prosecutor.
"We are looking at possibilities for cyber investigations
and other forensic evidence we could collect," said Mochochoko.
The planned overhaul in investigations follows the
replacement of high-profile chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo
by Gambian lawyer Fatou Bensouda last year.
When it comes to relying on witnesses, the Kenyan cases show
how things can go wrong.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William
Ruto, face separate charges of orchestrating post-election
clashes in 2008 which left about 1,200 people dead.
INTIMIDATION ALLEGED
But several witnesses have withdrawn, with prosecutors
alleging intimidation and defence lawyers denying it.
The loss of a key witness led to the collapse of the case
against Kenyatta's co-accused - civil servant Francis Muthaura -
in March.
This week, judges ordered hearings to be held in closed
session after Kenyan bloggers posted information purporting to
reveal the identity of the first witness.
Since the ICC was set up in 2002, judges have acquitted or
thrown out cases against six suspects, saying the evidence
against them was not strong enough.
Even the case against Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, the
only person convicted to date, was hampered by a lack of
evidence beyond witness accounts.
Defence lawyers brandished school records to point out that
none of the supposed former child soldiers presented in court
had been underage when they had been fighting. Other evidence
still led to Lubanga's conviction for using child soldiers.
Prosecutors know their investigative model "has been
exhausted", said Liz Evenson, an international justice
specialist at pressure group Human Rights Watch.
Until now, the court has had just one forensic expert, who
gave some work to outside contractors.
New evidence gathering techniques could include the
excavation of graves to help establish how victims died. They
could also help prove the linkage between the crimes committed
by individuals on the ground and the ICC's targets: those who
give the orders.
"It could include things like cracking open computer hard
disks," said Nick Kaufman, a former prosecutor who now works as
a defence lawyer before the court.
Keen to build cases quickly in dangerous environments,
prosecutors had relied too much on reports from human rights
organisations, whose evidence did not stand up in court, he
said.
Meanwhile, witnesses had sometimes been recruited by
intermediaries who, on occasion, used the opportunity "as a
money making exercise or told witnesses to lie," Kaufman said.
The court has asked for money from the countries that fund
it - led by Japan and the European Union. A diplomat familiar
with the negotiations said the increase was likely to fall some
5 million euros short of the court's request. A decision is
expected at the member states' annual meeting in November.
Even with the extra money they are asking for, Mochochoko
said, prosecutors would still only have three to five
investigators per case - compared to as many as 15 at the
tribunal that tried accused war criminals from the Yugoslav
wars.