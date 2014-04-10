(Repeats story published on Wednesday to additional
NAIROBI, April 9 Kenya's I&M Bank Group
posted a 27 percent rise in full year pretax profit for 2013 on
Wednesday after the commercial bank benefited from a higher net
interest income.
The bank, which was taken over completely by I&M Holdings
Limited, said pretax profit rose to 7.26 billion shillings
($83.8 million) from 5.70 billion shillings in 2012.
The bank, which also has operations in Mauritius, Tanzania
and Rwanda was ahead of rivals such as Co-operative Bank of
Kenya, KCB Bank and Diamond Trust Bank
in the growth rate of its profits.
Its basic and diluted earnings per share climbed 19.4
percent to 11.75 per share in 2013 from 9.84 per share in the
previous year.
The bank said its directors did not recommend the payment of
a final dividend, but approved an interim dividend of 2.50
shillings per share.
The bank's shares ended untraded at 125.00 shillings per
share on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
($1 = 86.6300 Kenyan Shillings)
