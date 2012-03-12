NAIROBI, March 12 The International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it expected Kenya's economy
to expand by 5 percent in 2012, and that the east African
country's monetary stance would help cut inflation to below 10
percent this year.
"We believe growth will be around 5 percent. There are a
number of global factors that will make it hard to attain 6
percent," Domenico Fanizza, head of an IMF mission visiting the
country, told a news conference.
Fanizza said the IMF believed Kenya had the potential to grow
at above 6 percent over the long term.
Kenya has forecast growth of 5 percent or more this year if
rains vital to the key farm sector do not fail and other shocks
do not materialise, slightly improved on the latest 2011
estimate of 4.5 percent that followed disappointing third
quarter growth numbers.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)