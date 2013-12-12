MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 12 A hand grenade was hurled
at a vehicle carrying two British tourists in Kenya as the
country marked 50 years of independence from Britain on
Thursday, but police said the device failed to explode.
Mombasa's police chief Robert Kitur said there was no
obvious link between the national celebrations and the incident
in the coastal city. Mombasa is dependent on tourism and has
been plagued by attacks blamed on Islamist militants and their
sympathisers.
"(The) hand grenade was thrown at a land cruiser carrying
two British tourists, but it did not blow up," a senior
counter-terrorism police officer in Mombasa told Reuters.
"It hit the vehicle and landed besides the road. Our officers
later detonated it."
Kitur confirmed the details. The British Foreign Office said
it was aware of the reports.
The incident threatened to deal another blow to the tourism
industry, a mainstay of East Africa's biggest economy. In
September, Islamist militants killed dozens of people in an
assault on a Nairobi shopping mall.
Tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2013 were down
15 percent on last year as visitors stayed away, worried by
attacks blamed on Somalia's al Shabaab rebel group and by the
risk of trouble around elections in March, which in the event
passed off peacefully.
Kenya is marking half a century of independence from British
rule at a time when anti-colonial rhetoric is on the rise as the
country's president and his deputy face trial for crimes against
humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
