Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for a meeting with Indians living in Kenya, in Nairobi, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gregory Olando

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret during the official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a news conference during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a news conference during the official welcoming ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta after they addressed a joint news conference during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI India will lend Kenya $45 million to help develop a textile factory and other smaller industries, the leaders of both nations said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-nation tour of Africa that is part of a policy push to make his country a more global player, economically and diplomatically. (Click here for pictures)

"India is Kenya's largest trading partner and the second largest investor here. Even with that, there is a potential to achieve much more," Modi told a news conference with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Monday's deal highlights Kenya's desire to link up with countries that can help improve its struggling manufacturing sector.

Kenyatta said $30 million of the funds would be used to revive Rift Valley Textiles Factory, which went out of business in 2000 as mismanagement of the cotton sector led to Kenyan production to collapse. The factory is owned by a local university.

Kenya exports raw or semi-processed commodities such as tea and coffee to India, while India exports finished products including pharmaceuticals, steel, cement, paper and paperboard, electronics, machinery, vehicles and motorcycles to Kenya.

(Reporting by Neha Wadekar; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Robin Pomeroy)