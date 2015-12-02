NAIROBI Dec 2 Kenya's inflation rate is likely
to start falling when heavy rains stop, the central bank
governor said on Wednesday.
Last month, year-on-year inflation rose to its
highest level in 15 months, at 7.32 percent, after prices of
some foodstuffs shot up. Rains have been particularly heavy in
recent weeks, blamed on the el Nino weather phenomenon.
"We don't like the headline (inflation) number because we
are being driven by el Nino and other things," Governor Patrick
Njoroge told a news conference. "We expect it to come down.
There is no doubt about it in my mind."
The heavy rains have washed away or made impassable dirt
roads, cutting off some farmers from markets. Some crops have
also been damaged.
The central bank raised the benchmark lending rate by a
total of 300 basis points in June and July after the shilling
weakened sharply, helping stabilise the currency.
The governor said that a more stable shilling meant the
impact of the currency devaluation was "dwindling", noting that
non-food items had been dropping.
