* Finmin calls for lower electricity prices
* Asks banks to lower lending rates
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya's acting finance
minister said on Tuesday that inflation in east Africa's biggest
economy should continue to fall and urged banks to cut lending
rates to help the middle class.
Aggressive monetary tightening since October and slight
declines in prices of food and fuel saw the inflation rate fall
in January for a second consecutive month, to 18.3 percent after
it hit a peak of 19.7 percent in November, fanning widespread
discontent.
As the central bank tightened policy, commercial banks raised
their lending rates to about 25 percent from 15 percent a few
months ago, opening up a new flashpoint, and some
parliamentarians now plan a new law capping the rates.
Robinson Githae, Kenya's acting finance minister, said he
was keen to address the clamour from legislators and the public
for a law to cap interest rates, and would meet bankers to
encourage them to cut lending rates.
The banks must cut their lending rates to protect the
growing middle class - one of the drivers of growth through
higher consumption and investments, he said.
"With the high interest rates, those gains (rise of the
middle class) are almost being wiped out. If we continue this
way, our middle class will be in danger. We must find ways of
protecting our middle class," he said.
"They (banks) have to understand that this is a very emotive
issue, very popular issue. The spread between the lending and
the deposit rates is exorbitantly high. That is the message."
A reduction of the lending rates by banks to around 19
percent would be a good start in convincing parliamentarians to
drop their attempt to cap rates, he said.
"I'm telling the banks, give me something to take to the
members of parliament. Show them that you can police yourselves.
Show them that you can reduce the rates on your own without
government intervention," said Githae.
READY TO ACT
Githae, speaking at a forum on inflation, said the outlook
for inflation was favourable and he hoped electricity prices, a
major contributor to rising consumer prices, would come down
soon.
"The outlook for inflation is now favourable with easing
domestic supply conditions and stable international oil prices.
We however remain vigilant and are ready to take further
measures to ensure continued stability," Githae said.
"The cost of electricity is extremely high compared with
South Africa and Egypt. That rate must come down even if
inflation goes down," Githae told Reuters after the forum.
Consumer prices rose sharply in Kenya throughout 2011, in
tandem with other countries in east Africa, mainly due to tight
food supply.
Policymakers will be keen to see the inflation rate fall
further ahead of general elections expected by late this year or
March next year at the latest.
The central bank maintained its benchmark lending rate
at 18 percent for a second month on Feb. 1, to
cement gains made in stabilising the shilling and taming prices.
The shilling hit a record low of 107 hit on Oct. 11, but has
since recovered, after the central bank raised its key lending
rate to 18 percent in December from 7 percent in September.
Githae took over at the Treasury after Uhuru Kenyatta quit
the post when he was indicted by the International Criminal
Court for directing violence in the fighting that almost pushed
Kenya to the brink following a disputed 2007 election. Kenyatta
is appealing the charges.
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)