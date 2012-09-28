* Farming, construction slow down sharply
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenya's economic growth slowed
sharply in the second quarter, marring better news on inflation
which fell faster than expected in September, and pressurising
policymakers to spur the economy.
Save for 2008 and 2009 when the economy was affected by a
bout of post-election fighting and the impact of the global
financial crisis, Kenya has posted robust growth rates in the
past decade.
But the good news story was cut short last year when
inflation soared and the currency slumped, forcing policymakers
to raise rates aggressively, which in turn drove up costs of
borrowing for businesses.
Gross Domestic Product expanded by 3.3 percent in the second
quarter from 3.5 percent in the same period last year, the
slowest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2009.
On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east
Africa grew by 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, the government said on Friday.
"The economy has come to a screeching halt... The central
bank has moved (to cut rates) but it needs to move more
aggressively because this slowdown is in danger of running away
from us," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and
analyst.
Policymakers embarked on an easing cycle in July, cutting
the benchmark lending rate by a total of 500 basis points over
two meetings to 13 percent, in order to help economic growth.
Official statistics showed that the slowdown in economic
growth was led by agriculture, which accounts for a quarter of
the economy, as well as the construction industry.
Farming expanded by 1.6 percent, down from a growth of 4.2
percent in the same period last year, dragged down by lower
exports of cut flowers, vegetables, fruits and tea.
The construction sector, which is highly susceptible to high
borrowing costs in an economy, grew by 1.4 percent during the
period, down from 5.1 percent last year.
INFLATION DROPS
The slowdown in growth distracted from better news about the
year-on-year inflation rate, which fell to 5.32
percent in September from 6.09 percent the previous month, and
faster that the consensus forecast of 5.40 percent.
After peaking in November last year at just under 20
percent, inflation has been falling steadily this year, thanks
to increased food production, lower costs of crude oil and an
effectively tight monetary policy stance.
Razia Khan, the head of research for Africa at Standard
Chartered in London said they expected further falls in the
year-on-year rate of inflation.
"This should mean plenty more scope for the CBK (Central
Bank of Kenya) to keep easing monetary policy, although we
expect a slower pace of easing in the months ahead," she said.
Khan predicted further, but smaller, cuts to the policy rate
with a possibility of the monetary policy committee setting the
rate at 9 percent in the first quarter of next year.
Lower lending rates and the falling rate of inflation could
help the economy to get back on its long term growth trajectory,
said Phumelele Mbiyo, head of regional research at CFC Stanbic
Bank.
"There will be significant pick up of the economy in the
second half of the year, based on the easing but also the fact
that inflation has come down," he said.
Still, one analyst felt the central bank, shocked by the
second quarter growth numbers, may go for bolder action.
"We believe that the central bank will test its hand again
at another bold rate cut when it meets next, with real interest
rates still firmly in positive territory," said Thalma Corbett,
economist at NKC Independent Economists.
(Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James
Macharia)