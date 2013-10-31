(Adds trader comment, likely effect on monetary policy)
NAIROBI Oct 31 Kenya's year-on-year inflation
rate fell to 7.76 percent in October, the government
said on Thursday, tempering expectations of an interest rate
rise next month.
The rate rose to 8.29 percent in September, well outside the
government's preferred band of 3.5-7.5 percent, after sales tax
changes sent prices of most commodities higher.
That rise in price pressure had led markets to conclude
monetary policymakers would raise rates when they convene in
November.
But Thursday's data "means there should be no rate hike
until maybe in May 2014 when we expect negative base effects on
inflation to kick in," said Alex Muiruri, a fixed-income trader
at African Alliance Investment Bank.
"It is going to be smooth sailing for the next six months
and until then, the governor (of the central bank) will look
like a rock star."
The central bank held its policy lending rate
at 8.50 percent at its last meeting in September, saying
inflation was within an acceptable margin of its medium-term
target.
The food and non-alcoholic beverages index, which accounts
for just over a third of the consumer price index basket weight,
decreased by 0.24 percent in October from the previous month.
The housing, water and energy index decreased by 0.16
percent, the statistics office said, adding that transport costs
also fell marginally during the month.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by John Stonestreet)