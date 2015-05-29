(Adds details)

NAIROBI May 29 Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell to 6.87 percent in May from 7.08 percent the previous month, thanks to an easing of food prices, the statistics office said on Friday.

The drop in the rate will be welcomed by policymakers who brought their rate-setting meeting forward by a month to June 9, after inflation rose faster than expected in April and the shilling weakened sharply against the dollar.

The statistics office said the monthly increase of prices of food was much slower in May at 1.06 percent, compared with 3.92 percent in April.

It attributed the drop in prices of some food items such as green vegetables to improved supply on the back ongoing rains in most parts of the country. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)