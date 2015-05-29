(Adds details)
NAIROBI May 29 Kenya's year-on-year inflation
fell to 6.87 percent in May from 7.08 percent the
previous month, thanks to an easing of food prices, the
statistics office said on Friday.
The drop in the rate will be welcomed by policymakers who
brought their rate-setting meeting forward by a month to June 9,
after inflation rose faster than expected in April and the
shilling weakened sharply against the dollar.
The statistics office said the monthly increase of prices of
food was much slower in May at 1.06 percent, compared with 3.92
percent in April.
It attributed the drop in prices of some food items such as
green vegetables to improved supply on the back ongoing rains in
most parts of the country.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)