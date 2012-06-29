* GDP growth down due to slower construction, financial
services growth
* Inflation eases on lower food, fuel prices
* Data puts pressure on policy makers to cut rates, analysts
say
(Adds Q1 growth figures, background)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 29 Kenya's economic growth slowed
in the first quarter of 2012 from a year ago and data showed
inflation had slowed further in June, strengthening the case for
a start to monetary policy easing.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday gross
domestic product in east Africa's biggest economy grew 3.5
percent in the first quarter of 2012 from 5.1 percent a year
earlier, the slowest first quarter growth since 2008.
Growth was dented by high inflation rates, high interest
rates and delays in the onset of the long rains, data showed.
"While the GDP data, by its nature, is unlikely to tell us
much that is new about the economy, the relatively slow start to
the calendar year does cement our view that we should see the
start of a rate easing cycle by the CBK at its July MPC
meeting," Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard
Chartered Bank, said.
Gross domestic product on a seasonally adjusted basis was
flat in the first quarter, compared with 1.5 percent expansion
in the same period last year.
The statistics office said there was improved performance in
agriculture, transport and communication.
The central bank drove the benchmark lending rate to its
highest ever level of 18 percent in December, from 7 percent in
September, to help shore up a weak currency and tame inflation
which hit a peak of 19.7 percent in November.
However, it said financial services slowed to 3.8 percent
from 12.8 percent growth in the first quarter of 2011, while
construction grew by 3.2 percent from 7 percent in the same
period a year ago.
"The slowdown was broadly in line with expectations, with
the agricultural sector continuing to recover after poor outturn
... and the domestic demand-orientated sectors starting to feel
the pinch from monetary tightening stepped up in fourth quarter
2011," Mark Bohlund, senior economist for sub-Saharan Africa at
IHS Global Insight, said.
"This is likely to be exacerbated in the second and third
quarter although reduced price pressures, in food and energy
prices most notably, should give some relief."
The balance of payments rose to 37 billion shillings in the
same period from 11.2 billion shillings in first quarter 2011.
INFLATION EASING
Falling food and fuel prices helped bring down year-on-year
inflation more than expected in June.
Kenyan consumer prices fell 0.77 percent in the month,
pushing the year-on-year rate to 10.05 percent from 12.22
percent in May, its lowest level since March 2011, data showed.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts
was for the rate to slow to 11.50 percent.
"Whilst the (Central Bank of Kenya) was reluctant to cut
rates earlier - they focused on the strength of credit demand in
April, and the turn in core inflation - we feel they should be
somewhat more reassured by this outcome," Khan said.
"Inflation is more definitively on a downtrend, and with the
gap between the central bank rate (18 percent) and inflation (10
percent and falling), we think there is an even stronger case to
start the easing cycle now."
Food and non-alcoholic prices fell 1.91 percent in June,
while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel costs
slipped 0.20 percent.
On a year-on-year basis, the food and non-alcoholic
beverages index, which makes up 36.04 percent of the total
basket of goods and services used to measure inflation, rose
10.53 percent compared with a rise of 14.58 percent in May.
In June last year, the price of food and non-alcoholic
drinks rose 22.52 percent year-on-year.
"While this is the most volatile category in the CPI, we now
have stronger indications that food prices are finally coming
down after the sharp increases over the past year," said
Bohlund.
Some analysts said the fall in inflation was still
insufficient to push the MPC to cut rates at the next meeting
brought forward to July 5 from July 10.
"While these data are encouraging, on their own they are
unlikely to be sufficient to tilt the MPC into a cut at the next
meeting," said Leon Myburgh, sub-Saharan Africa strategist at
Citibank.
(Addtional reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by George
Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)