NAIROBI Aug 30 Kenya's inflation rate
increased to 6.67 percent in the year to August from
6.02 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on
Friday, a rise which had been expected because of higher fuel
prices and a new VAT law.
Inflation has roughly remained within the government's
preferred medium-term range of 5 to 7 percent since August last
year.
The central bank kept its key rate at 8.50 percent in July
to allow previous cuts to filter through the economy. The next
meeting of the monetary policy committee is on Sept. 3.
A Reuters survey of 16 economists taken over the past week
forecast rates would stay on hold until at least the end of this
year to counter rising inflation and pressure on the shilling.
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa, said before the announcement: "Unless inflation goes
beyond 7 percent I don't see ... (the central bank) acting yet."
Analysts had expected inflation to rise partly due to higher
fuel prices and the coming into effect of a new VAT law that
increases the number of goods and services subjected to the tax.
