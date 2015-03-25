NAIROBI, March 25 Kenyan insurer Jubilee
Holdings said on Wednesday pre-tax profit climbed 25
percent in 2014 as its gross written premiums surged.
Jubilee, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda,
Burundi and Mauritius, said pre-tax profit for the year rose to
3.95 billion shillings ($43 million) from 3.15 billion shillings
a year earlier.
The insurer said its gross written premiums jumped 30
percent in 2014 to 30.35 billion shillings. Insurance is seen as
a growth area in the economy of Kenya, where only about 8
percent of the population has any form of coverage.
Earnings per share rose 26 percent to 48 shillings.
Jubilee's board of directors recommended a bonus share issue
of one for every 10 held and the payment of a final dividend of
7.50 shillings per share, subject to withholding tax, making it
a total of 8.50 shillings for the year.
($1 = 91.7000 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 91.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Kenneth Maxwell)