NAIROBI, July 4 Britain urged Kenya on Wednesday
not to increase its imports of Iranian oil at a time the
international community is increasing pressure on Iran to take
steps to demonstrate its nuclear programme is for peaceful
purposes, the foreign office said.
"The EU has recently implemented an embargo on Iranian oil
and the U.S. introduced sanctions targeting oil payments through
the Central Bank of Iran. Kenya should consider carefully
whether its plans will fall foul or undermine these measures," a
foreign office spokesman told Reuters.
Kenya said on Monday it had agreed to import 4 million
tonnes of Iranian crude oil per year.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia and
Alison Birrane)