MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 15 Police in Kenya have
seized two tonnes of ivory worth 100 million shillings ($1.15
million), the biggest haul on record in the east African
country, officials said on Tuesday.
"This is a big catch, the biggest ever single seizure of
ivory at the port of Mombasa," said Kiberenge Seroney, the
port's police officer in charge of criminal investigations.
"We fail to understand where one gathers the courage to park
such enormous quantities of ivory, hoping that they can slip
through our security systems."
Poaching is a growing problem for sub-Saharan African
countries reliant on rich wildlife in their game reserves to
draw foreign tourists.
Heavily-armed criminals kill elephants and rhinos for their
tusks, which are used for ornaments and in some folk medicines.
Most of the elephant tusks smuggled from Africa ends up in Asian
countries, according to police.
On Jan. 5, poachers killed a family of 11 elephants in the
biggest single mass shooting of the animals on record in Kenya,
wildlife officials said.
Gitau Gitau, an assistant commissioner with the Kenya
Revenue Authority, said paperwork accompanying a container at
the port of Mombasa declared it contained decorative stones.
"But when we opened it we found elephant tusks," said Gitau
as he displayed the ivory. "The ivory was originating from
Rwanda and Tanzania and was to be exported to Indonesia."
