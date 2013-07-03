By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, July 3
MOMBASA, July 3 Kenyan officials seized 775
pieces of elephant ivory weighing 1.3 tonnes in the port city of
Mombasa hidden under fish for export and destined for Malaysia
from Uganda, they said on Wednesday.
Poaching has risen in recent years across sub-Saharan
Africa, where well-armed criminal gangs have killed elephants
for tusks and rhinos for their horns that are often shipped to
Asia for use in ornaments and some medicines.
John Changole, deputy commissioner at the Kenya Revenue
Authority in charge of port operations, said they had also
impounded six bags with polished ivory pieces, all in a 20-foot
container that was recovered in a private yard before being
taken to the port.
"The ivory was stashed in bundles and sacks and hidden in
the fish maws within the container, and was ferried from Malaba
(at the Kenya-Uganda border) direct to Mombasa, where it was
hidden," Changole told reporters while displaying the ivory at
the port. He said no arrests had been made.
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) official put the street value
of the ivory at 29.5 million Kenyan shillings ($342,000).
The seizure comes barely two months after customs officials
in United Arab Emirates seized 259 pieces of ivory that also
came from Mombasa, a port that has long been seen as a transit
point for drugs and other contraband goods, including ivory.
Arthur Tuda, KWS deputy director in charge of the Coast
region, said they were yet to determine how many elephants were
killed to obtain the ivory, but the tusks came from mature and
young elephants, based on the tusk sizes.
KWS said in a report in June that poachers had so far this
year killed 137 elephants and 24 rhinos in the country's game
reserves, the highest number in a single year.
The government has imposed stiffer penalties on anyone
convicted of poaching or trafficking of wildlife trophies,
saying poaching was harming tourism, a major foreign exchange
earner.
($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Janet Lawrence)