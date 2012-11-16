NAIROBI Nov 16 Kenyan airline Jetlink has
grounded its fleet after a shortage of dollars in one of its
main markets, South Sudan, left it starved of cash, its chief
executive said on Friday.
South Sudan, Africa's newest nation which broke away from
Sudan last year, has suffered a severe shortage of hard
currencies since it stopped oil exports earlier this year due to
a dispute with Sudan, which controls the export pipeline.
The South Sudanese oil minister has said the country could
resume producing up to 230,000 barrels per day of oil by the end
of November.
"We have suspended our flights from today and the reason is
that we have accumulated a lot of Southern Sudanese pounds from
our ticket sales in Juba," said Elly Aluvale, chief executive of
Jetlink.
He said the airline, which operates a fleet of eight
Bombardier CRJ jet engines, had about $2 million in local
currency stuck in the South Sudan capital Juba.
The fleet has been grounded at Nairobi's main airport.
"With the scarcity of dollars in Juba, the situation has
been getting critical and obviously we need that money here to
run operations," Aluvale said.
Airline executives in Kenya say flights to Juba are some of
the most lucrative due to huge demand by investors and people
moving into the new country for work.
Jetlink's bankers in Kenya, which have been extending the
airline credit against Sudanese pounds banked in Juba for
several months, pulled the plug this week.
"This has left us in a situation where we are unable to meet
our short term obligations as they fall due," the airline said.
Jetlink has been profitable since it started operations in
2004. Its experience in Juba highlights one of the risks facing
small airlines in the region, which offer competitive prices to
national carriers.
Fastjet, a new budget carrier for the region, is
due to start operations this month while Kenya Airways
plans to start a low cost carrier, Jambojet, for the region.
Due to their focus on local business travel, low-cost
airlines are shielded from factors that affect major carriers
like travel warnings by Western governments due to security
incidents or the economic slowdown in the euro zone.
Jetlink's move will affect 800 passengers who fly the
airline daily. It flies twice a day to Juba, thrice a week to
Mogadishu in Somalia, and has several domestic routes in Kenya.
The firm, which employs 350 people, said it was talking to
the Kenyan and South Sudanese governments about help to convert
the cash in Juba into dollars, in order to resume flights.
South Sudanese officials were not immediately available for
comment.
